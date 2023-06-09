The Denver Nuggets (53-29) take on the Miami Heat (44-38) at 8:30 PM ET on Friday at FTX Arena. Nikola Jokic of the Nuggets and Bam Adebayo of the Heat are two players to watch in this game.

How to Watch Nuggets vs. Heat

Game Day: Friday, June 9

Friday, June 9 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Arena: FTX Arena

FTX Arena Location: Miami, Florida

Nuggets' Last Game

The Heat were beaten by the Nuggets on Wednesday, 109-94. Jimmy Butler scored 28 in a losing effort, while Jamal Murray led the winning team with 34 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jamal Murray 34 10 10 1 0 3 Nikola Jokic 32 21 10 0 2 1 Christian Braun 15 4 1 1 0 0

Heat's Last Game

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jimmy Butler 28 2 4 0 1 1 Bam Adebayo 22 17 3 0 1 0 Caleb Martin 10 3 3 2 0 2

Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info

Nuggets Players to Watch

Jokic is tops on his team in points (24.5), rebounds (11.8) and assists (9.8) per game, shooting 63.2% from the field. Defensively, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Murray puts up 20 points, 3.9 rebounds and 6.2 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1 steal and 0.2 blocked shots.

Aaron Gordon posts 16.3 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3 assists per contest, shooting 56.4% from the field.

Bruce Brown puts up 11.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists per contest, shooting 48.3% from the field and 35.8% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game.

Michael Porter Jr. averages 17.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Heat Players to Watch

Adebayo tops the Heat in scoring (20.4 points per game) and rebounding (9.2), and puts up 3.2 assists. He also averages 1.2 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Butler is putting up a team-leading 5.3 assists per game. And he is producing 22.9 points and 5.9 rebounds, making 53.9% of his shots from the field.

Max Strus is averaging 11.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest, making 41% of his shots from the floor and 35% from beyond the arc, with 2.5 triples per contest.

Caleb Martin gets the Heat 9.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. He also averages 1 steal and 0.4 blocked shots.

The Heat receive 11.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game from Kyle Lowry.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name Team PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Nikola Jokic DEN 32.5 12.7 11 1 1.2 1.6 Jimmy Butler MIA 23.5 6.6 6.3 1.9 0.5 1.2 Jamal Murray DEN 28.1 5.9 6.8 2 0.2 3 Bam Adebayo MIA 17.3 10.3 4.3 0.6 0.7 0 Michael Porter Jr. DEN 12.1 8.6 1.9 0.3 0.6 2.4 Caleb Martin MIA 15.1 5.7 1.6 1 0.6 2.6

