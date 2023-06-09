Elizabeth Mandlik has made the Viking Open Nottingham qualifying and will play Sonay Kartal. Mandlik is +6600 to win at Nottingham Tennis Centre.

Mandlik at the 2023 Viking Open Nottingham

Next Round: Qualifying round

Qualifying round Tournament Dates: June 9-19

Mandlik's Next Match

Mandlik will play in the Viking Open Nottingham qualifying after beating Viktoriya Tomova 6-2, 3-6, 7-6, and now matches up against Kartal on Monday, June 12 at 5:00 AM ET.

Mandlik Stats

In the Round of 32, Mandlik was victorious 6-2, 3-6, 7-6 versus Tomova on Monday.

Through 13 tournaments over the past year, Mandlik is 11-14 and has not won a title.

Mandlik has played 22.7 games per match in her 25 matches over the past year across all court types.

Over the past year, Mandlik has won 56.0% of her service games, and she has won 43.1% of her return games.

