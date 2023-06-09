Spencer Steer and the Cincinnati Reds will hit the field on Friday at Busch Stadium against Jordan Montgomery, who is projected to start for the St. Louis Cardinals. First pitch will be at 8:15 PM ET for the first game of a three-game series.

The Reds are +155 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favorite Cardinals (-190). The matchup's total has been set at 8.5 runs.

Cardinals vs. Reds Odds & Info

Date: Friday, June 9, 2023

Friday, June 9, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Cardinals -190 +155 8.5 -105 -115 - - -

Cardinals Recent Betting Performance

In six games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Cardinals have a record of 1-5.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Cardinals and their opponents are 2-8-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Cardinals are 1-5-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

Cardinals Betting Records & Stats

The Cardinals have been favored on the moneyline 34 total times this season. They've finished 14-20 in those games.

In games it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -190 or shorter, St. Louis has a 3-5 record (winning only 37.5% of its games).

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Cardinals have an implied win probability of 65.5%.

St. Louis has played in 62 games with an over/under set, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 30 times (30-31-1).

The Cardinals are 1-7-0 ATS this season.

Cardinals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 12-16 14-21 11-11 15-25 19-27 7-9

