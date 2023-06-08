The French Open is winding down, as Iga Swiatek (No. 1) and Beatriz Haddad Maia (No. 14) will compete in the semifinals on Thursday, June 8.

You can watch Haddad Maia attempt to knock off Swiatek on Tennis Channel.

Iga Swiatek vs. Beatriz Haddad Maia Date and TV Info

Round: Semifinal

Semifinal Date: Thursday, June 8

Thursday, June 8 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Clay

Swiatek vs. Haddad Maia Matchup Info

In the quarterfinals on Wednesday, Swiatek beat Cori Gauff 6-4, 6-2.

In her previous tournament, the Internazionali BNL d'Italia, Swiatek lost in a quarterfinal to No. 6-ranked Elena Rybakina, 6-2, 6-7, 2-2 (retired) on May 17.

Haddad Maia will look to stay on track after a 3-6, 7-6, 6-1 win over No. 7-ranked Ons Jabeur in the quarterfinals on Wednesday.

Haddad Maia suffered defeat in the quarterfinal of her previous tournament (the Internazionali BNL d'Italia) on May 16, when she went down 7-6, 6-7, 3-6 to Anhelina Kalinina.

In the sole matchup between Swiatek and Haddad Maia in the last five years, which took place in the Round of 16 at WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022, Haddad Maia was the last one standing, registering the 6-4, 3-6, 7-5 victory.

In three total sets, Haddad Maia has the upper hand, taking the win in two of them, while Swiatek has taken one.

Haddad Maia has gotten the better of Swiatek in 31 total games between them, winning 16 games (51.6%) against Swiatek's 15.

Swiatek vs. Haddad Maia Odds and Probabilities

Iga Swiatek Beatriz Haddad Maia -1400 Odds to Win Match +750 -225 Odds to Win Tournament +1600 93.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 11.8% 69.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 5.9% 65.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 34.5

