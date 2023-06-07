Jon Gray is set to start for the Texas Rangers on Wednesday against Brendan Donovan and the St. Louis Cardinals. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET at Globe Life Field.

Cardinals vs. Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Explore More About This Game

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals' 84 home runs rank fifth in Major League Baseball.

Fueled by 194 extra-base hits, St. Louis ranks ninth in MLB with a .423 slugging percentage this season.

The Cardinals' .250 batting average ranks 13th in the league this season.

St. Louis has scored the ninth-most runs in baseball this season with 289.

The Cardinals have an on-base percentage of .325 this season, which ranks 12th in the league.

The Cardinals rank ninth in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.1 whiffs per contest.

St. Louis has an 8.7 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 16th in the majors.

St. Louis has pitched to a 4.26 ERA this season, which ranks 16th in baseball.

The Cardinals have a combined 1.450 WHIP as a pitching staff, fourth-highest in MLB.

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Cardinals will send Jack Flaherty (3-4) to the mound for his 13th start this season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Friday, when he threw 5 1/3 innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, giving up one earned run while allowing six hits.

In 12 starts this season, he's earned three quality starts.

Flaherty has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 6/2/2023 Pirates L 7-5 Away Jack Flaherty Roansy Contreras 6/3/2023 Pirates L 4-3 Away Jordan Montgomery Luis Ortiz 6/4/2023 Pirates L 2-1 Away Miles Mikolas Rich Hill 6/5/2023 Rangers L 4-3 Away Adam Wainwright Martín Pérez 6/6/2023 Rangers L 6-4 Away Matthew Liberatore Dane Dunning 6/7/2023 Rangers - Away Jack Flaherty Jon Gray 6/9/2023 Reds - Home Jordan Montgomery Ben Lively 6/10/2023 Reds - Home Miles Mikolas Andrew Abbott 6/11/2023 Reds - Home Adam Wainwright Hunter Greene 6/12/2023 Giants - Home Matthew Liberatore Logan Webb 6/13/2023 Giants - Home Jack Flaherty Alex Cobb

