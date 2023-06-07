Cardinals vs. Rangers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 7
Wednesday's game between the Texas Rangers (40-20) and the St. Louis Cardinals (25-37) at Globe Life Field has a projected final score of 5-3 based on our computer prediction, with the Rangers taking home the win. First pitch is at 8:05 PM on June 7.
The Rangers will give the ball to Jon Gray (6-1, 2.51 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Cardinals will turn to Jack Flaherty (3-4, 4.55 ERA).
Cardinals vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET
- Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: BSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Cardinals vs. Rangers Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Rangers 5, Cardinals 3.
Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Rangers
- Total Prediction: Under 9 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Discover More About This Game
|Rangers vs Cardinals Betting Trends & Stats
|Rangers vs Cardinals Pitching Matchup
|Rangers vs Cardinals Player Props
|How to Watch Rangers vs Cardinals
|Rangers vs Cardinals Odds
Cardinals Performance Insights
- The Cardinals have been underdogs three times over their past 10 games and lost every one of those contests.
- In its previous 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on two occasions.
- The Cardinals' record against the spread is 1-6-0 over their previous 10 games (bookmakers set spreads in seven of those games).
- The Cardinals have been victorious in nine, or 39.1%, of the 23 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- St. Louis has a win-loss record of 2-7 when favored by +115 or worse by oddsmakers this year.
- The Cardinals have an implied victory probability of 46.5% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.
- St. Louis is the ninth-highest scoring team in MLB, averaging 4.7 runs per game (289 total).
- The Cardinals have the 16th-ranked ERA (4.26) in the majors this season.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Cardinals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 2
|@ Pirates
|L 7-5
|Jack Flaherty vs Roansy Contreras
|June 3
|@ Pirates
|L 4-3
|Jordan Montgomery vs Luis Ortiz
|June 4
|@ Pirates
|L 2-1
|Miles Mikolas vs Rich Hill
|June 5
|@ Rangers
|L 4-3
|Adam Wainwright vs Martín Pérez
|June 6
|@ Rangers
|L 6-4
|Matthew Liberatore vs Dane Dunning
|June 7
|@ Rangers
|-
|Jack Flaherty vs Jon Gray
|June 9
|Reds
|-
|Jordan Montgomery vs Ben Lively
|June 10
|Reds
|-
|Miles Mikolas vs Andrew Abbott
|June 11
|Reds
|-
|Adam Wainwright vs Hunter Greene
|June 12
|Giants
|-
|Matthew Liberatore vs Logan Webb
|June 13
|Giants
|-
|Jack Flaherty vs Alex Cobb
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.