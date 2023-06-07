Brendan Donovan Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Rangers - June 7
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 8:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Brendan Donovan (.438 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Jon Gray. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent game against the Rangers.
Brendan Donovan Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Jon Gray
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Brendan Donovan? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Brendan Donovan At The Plate
- Donovan has four doubles, six home runs and 24 walks while batting .247.
- Donovan has gotten at least one hit in 54.5% of his games this year (30 of 55), with at least two hits 12 times (21.8%).
- He has gone deep in 10.9% of his games this year, and 2.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Donovan has driven home a run in 10 games this year (18.2%), including more than one RBI in 7.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- He has scored in 34.5% of his games this season (19 of 55), with two or more runs five times (9.1%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Brendan Donovan Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|15
|.298
|AVG
|.229
|.359
|OBP
|.288
|.509
|SLG
|.229
|6
|XBH
|0
|3
|HR
|0
|8
|RBI
|2
|11/4
|K/BB
|9/4
|2
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|30
|15 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (50.0%)
|6 (24.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (20.0%)
|11 (44.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (26.7%)
|3 (12.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (10.0%)
|5 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (16.7%)
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The Rangers pitching staff is 23rd in the league with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rangers have the fourth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.63).
- Rangers pitchers combine to give up 55 home runs (0.9 per game), the second-fewest in baseball.
- Gray makes the start for the Rangers, his 12th of the season. He is 6-1 with a 2.51 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 64 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last appearance was on Saturday against the Seattle Mariners, when he tossed seven scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- The 31-year-old's 2.51 ERA ranks eighth, 1.021 WHIP ranks 13th, and 7.1 K/9 ranks 57th among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.