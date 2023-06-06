On Tuesday, Marcell Ozuna (.588 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Atlanta Braves play the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Carlos Carrasco. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he reached base in both of his plate appearances against the Diamondbacks.

Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Carlos Carrasco

Carlos Carrasco TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Marcell Ozuna At The Plate

Ozuna is hitting .227 with four doubles, 11 home runs and 19 walks.

Ozuna has reached base via a hit in 24 games this year (of 44 played), and had multiple hits in nine of those games.

In 22.7% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 6.4% of his trips to the dish.

In 14 games this season (31.8%), Ozuna has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (11.4%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 17 games this year (38.6%), including three multi-run games (6.8%).

Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 12 .114 AVG .190 .220 OBP .306 .250 SLG .500 2 XBH 5 2 HR 4 3 RBI 7 12/6 K/BB 10/7 0 SB 0 Home Away 23 GP 21 13 (56.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (52.4%) 5 (21.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (19.0%) 9 (39.1%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (38.1%) 5 (21.7%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (23.8%) 8 (34.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (28.6%)

