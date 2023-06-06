The Texas Rangers (39-20) will look for Marcus Semien to extend a 24-game batting streak when they square off versus the St. Louis Cardinals (25-36) at 8:05 PM ET on Tuesday, at Globe Life Field.

The Rangers will give the ball to Dane Dunning (4-1, 2.06 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Cardinals will turn to Matthew Liberatore (1-1, 4.91 ERA).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cardinals vs. Rangers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Dunning - TEX (4-1, 2.06 ERA) vs Liberatore - STL (1-1, 4.91 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Matthew Liberatore

The Cardinals are sending Liberatore (1-1) to make his third start of the season.

In his most recent time out on Friday, May 26, the left-hander tossed five innings against the Cleveland Guardians, giving up four earned runs while surrendering five hits.

In three games this season, he has a 4.91 ERA and 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings while opponents are hitting .225 against him.

Liberatore has pitched five or more innings in a game two times this year entering this outing.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Dane Dunning

The Rangers' Dunning (4-1) will make his sixth start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday, when he gave up three earned runs and allowed seven hits in five innings against the Detroit Tigers.

The 28-year-old has an ERA of 2.06 and 6 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .219 in 13 games this season.

He has started five games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in two of them.

Dunning has pitched five or more innings in five straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.