The Texas Rangers and Marcus Semien will take on Nolan Arenado and the St. Louis Cardinals at Globe Life Field on Tuesday, with the first pitch at 8:05 PM ET.

The favored Rangers have -155 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Cardinals, who are listed at +125. A 9.5-run over/under has been set for this game.

Cardinals vs. Rangers Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Date: Tuesday, June 6, 2023
Time: 8:05 PM ET

TV: BSSW

Location: Arlington, Texas

Venue: Globe Life Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rangers -155 +125 9.5 -115 -105 - - -

Cardinals Recent Betting Performance

Over their last 10 contests, the Cardinals were named underdogs twice and lost each contest.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Cardinals and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under just once.

The Cardinals' ATS record is 1-6-0 over their last 10 games (bookmakers set spreads in seven of those games). St. Louis and its opponent have fallen short of the over/under for three consecutive games, with the average total established by oddsmakers during that stretch being 9.5.

Cardinals Betting Records & Stats

The Cardinals have been victorious in nine, or 40.9%, of the 22 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

St. Louis has a record of 2-3 when it's set as an underdog of +125 or more by bookmakers this season.

The Cardinals have an implied victory probability of 44.4% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

St. Louis and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 29 of its 60 opportunities.

The Cardinals are 1-7-0 against the spread in their eight games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

Cardinals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 12-16 13-20 11-11 14-24 18-26 7-9

