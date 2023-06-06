How to Watch the Braves vs. Mets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 6
The New York Mets and Pete Alonso hit the field against Matt Olson and the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday, in the first game of a three-game series at Truist Park.
Braves vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, June 6, 2023
- Time: 7:20 PM ET
- TV Channel: TBS
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Braves Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Braves are third in MLB action with 97 home runs. They average 1.6 per game.
- Atlanta ranks second in MLB with a .461 slugging percentage.
- The Braves are eighth in the majors with a .259 batting average.
- Atlanta is the fifth-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging five runs per game (297 total).
- The Braves' .330 on-base percentage is fifth-best in MLB.
- The Braves' 8.6 strikeouts per game rank 12th in baseball.
- The pitching staff for Atlanta has a collective 9.6 K/9, the second-best in the majors.
- Atlanta has the sixth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.68).
- The Braves have the 14th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.276).
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Braves will send Bryce Elder (3-0) to the mound to make his 12th start of the season. He is 3-0 with a 1.92 ERA and 56 strikeouts through 65 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday against the Oakland Athletics, the right-hander threw 7 1/3 innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering five hits.
- Elder is trying to prolong a third-game quality start streak in this game.
- Elder is seeking his 12th straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.9 frames per appearance on the mound.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Braves Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/30/2023
|Athletics
|L 2-1
|Away
|Bryce Elder
|JP Sears
|5/31/2023
|Athletics
|W 4-2
|Away
|Jared Shuster
|James Kaprielian
|6/2/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 3-2
|Away
|Charlie Morton
|Merrill Kelly
|6/3/2023
|Diamondbacks
|W 5-2
|Away
|Spencer Strider
|Ryne Nelson
|6/4/2023
|Diamondbacks
|W 8-5
|Away
|Mike Soroka
|Zac Gallen
|6/6/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Bryce Elder
|Carlos Carrasco
|6/7/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Charlie Morton
|Max Scherzer
|6/8/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Spencer Strider
|Justin Verlander
|6/9/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|Mike Soroka
|MacKenzie Gore
|6/10/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|Mike Soroka
|Trevor Williams
|6/11/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|Bryce Elder
|Jake Irvin
