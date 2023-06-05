Paul DeJong -- .118 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Texas Rangers, with Martin Perez on the mound, on June 5 at 8:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Pirates.

Paul DeJong Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Monday, June 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Rangers Starter: Martín Pérez
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Paul DeJong At The Plate

  • DeJong has five doubles, eight home runs and 12 walks while batting .239.
  • DeJong has gotten a hit in 18 of 34 games this season (52.9%), with more than one hit on nine occasions (26.5%).
  • He has hit a long ball in 23.5% of his games in 2023 (eight of 34), and 6.1% of his trips to the dish.
  • DeJong has picked up an RBI in 26.5% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 14.7% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 44.1% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 11.8%.

Paul DeJong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
3 GP 10
.300 AVG .382
.417 OBP .417
.300 SLG .735
0 XBH 6
0 HR 3
0 RBI 6
1/2 K/BB 9/2
0 SB 0
Home Away
12 GP 22
6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (54.5%)
2 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (31.8%)
6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (40.9%)
3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (22.7%)
3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (27.3%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB.
  • The Rangers' 3.65 team ERA ranks third among all league pitching staffs.
  • Rangers pitchers combine to surrender the fewest home runs in baseball (52 total, 0.9 per game).
  • The Rangers will send Perez (6-1) out for his 12th start of the season. He is 6-1 with a 4.43 ERA and 44 strikeouts through 61 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The lefty's most recent appearance was on Tuesday against the Detroit Tigers, when he went 4 2/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up seven hits.
  • The 32-year-old ranks 52nd in ERA (4.43), 66th in WHIP (1.541), and 62nd in K/9 (6.5) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
