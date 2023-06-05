Monday, Oscar Mercado and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Texas Rangers and Martin Perez, with the first pitch at 8:05 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on June 5 against the Royals) he went 0-for-3.

Oscar Mercado Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Monday, June 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Rangers Starter: Martín Pérez
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Looking to place a prop bet on Oscar Mercado? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Oscar Mercado At The Plate

  • Mercado is hitting .333 with three doubles and a walk.
  • Mercado has gotten a hit in five of nine games this season (55.6%), with multiple hits twice.
  • In nine games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.
  • Mercado has driven in a run in one game this season, and it was more than one in that game.
  • In one game this year, he scored, and he had multiple runs in that game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Oscar Mercado Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 5
2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%)
2 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 21st in the league.
  • The Rangers' 3.65 team ERA ranks third across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Rangers allow the first-fewest home runs in baseball (52 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Perez (6-1) gets the starting nod for the Rangers in his 12th start of the season. He's put together a 4.43 ERA in 61 2/3 innings pitched, with 44 strikeouts.
  • In his most recent time out on Tuesday against the Detroit Tigers, the lefty went 4 2/3 innings, allowing six earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
  • The 32-year-old's 4.43 ERA ranks 52nd, 1.541 WHIP ranks 66th, and 6.5 K/9 ranks 62nd among qualifying pitchers this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.