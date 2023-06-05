Nolan Arenado, with a slugging percentage of .375 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Texas Rangers, with Martin Perez on the hill, June 5 at 8:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Pirates.

Nolan Arenado Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Monday, June 5, 2023

Monday, June 5, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Martín Pérez

Martín Pérez TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +230) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Nolan Arenado At The Plate

Arenado has seven doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 17 walks while batting .263.

Arenado has gotten at least one hit in 66.7% of his games this year (38 of 57), with at least two hits 16 times (28.1%).

He has hit a home run in 17.5% of his games this season, and 4.1% of his chances at the plate.

Arenado has picked up an RBI in 21 games this season (36.8%), with more than one RBI in 10 of them (17.5%).

He has scored in 22 of 57 games this year, and more than once 4 times.

Nolan Arenado Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 17 .247 AVG .217 .301 OBP .267 .325 SLG .348 4 XBH 4 1 HR 2 9 RBI 10 17/6 K/BB 16/5 1 SB 0 Home Away 28 GP 29 21 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 17 (58.6%) 9 (32.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (24.1%) 12 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (34.5%) 4 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (20.7%) 11 (39.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (34.5%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings