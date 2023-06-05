The Texas Rangers host the St. Louis Cardinals at Globe Life Field on Monday at 8:05 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Marcus Semien, Paul Goldschmidt and others in this game.

Cardinals vs. Rangers Game Info

When: Monday, June 5, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Monday, June 5, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals

Paul Goldschmidt Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Goldschmidt Stats

Goldschmidt has put up 66 hits with 18 doubles, 10 home runs and 35 walks. He has driven in 26 runs with seven stolen bases.

He's slashing .296/.396/.511 so far this season.

Goldschmidt Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Pirates Jun. 4 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Pirates Jun. 3 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Pirates Jun. 2 3-for-4 1 0 0 4 0 vs. Royals May. 30 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Royals May. 29 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Nolan Gorman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Gorman Stats

Nolan Gorman has put up 50 hits with 10 doubles, 14 home runs and 25 walks. He has driven in 44 runs with four stolen bases.

He has a .270/.357/.551 slash line so far this season.

Gorman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Pirates Jun. 4 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Pirates Jun. 3 1-for-3 1 1 2 4 0 at Pirates Jun. 2 2-for-5 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Royals May. 30 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Royals May. 29 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers

Martín Pérez Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Pérez Stats

The Rangers' Martin Perez (6-1) will make his 12th start of the season.

He has started 11 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in four of them.

Perez has nine starts of five or more innings this season in 11 chances. He averages 5.5 innings per outing.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign, the 32-year-old ranks 52nd in ERA (4.43), 66th in WHIP (1.541), and 62nd in K/9 (6.5).

Pérez Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Tigers May. 30 4.2 7 6 6 3 4 at Pirates May. 24 7.0 6 2 2 3 2 vs. Rockies May. 19 7.0 7 2 2 7 0 at Athletics May. 12 5.0 8 4 4 3 2 at Angels May. 7 3.2 8 7 7 2 3

Marcus Semien Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Semien Stats

Semien has recorded 73 hits with 18 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 27 walks. He has driven in 47 runs with seven stolen bases.

He has a .303/.371/.506 slash line on the year.

Semien hopes to build on a 23-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .311 with six doubles, two home runs, three walks and eight RBI.

Semien Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Mariners Jun. 4 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Mariners Jun. 3 4-for-6 4 1 3 9 0 vs. Mariners Jun. 2 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Tigers May. 31 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Tigers May. 30 1-for-5 1 0 0 2 0

Adolis García Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Garcia Stats

Adolis Garcia has 10 doubles, 14 home runs, 20 walks and 51 RBI (57 total hits). He's also swiped four bases.

He's slashing .260/.321/.498 so far this year.

Garcia has picked up at least one hit in five straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .409 with two doubles, a walk and two RBI.

Garcia Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Mariners Jun. 4 2-for-5 1 0 1 3 0 vs. Mariners Jun. 3 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0 vs. Mariners Jun. 2 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Tigers May. 31 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Tigers May. 30 4-for-5 3 0 0 4 1

