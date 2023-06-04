Nolan Arenado Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Pirates - June 4
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
On Sunday, Nolan Arenado (hitting .206 in his past 10 games) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Rich Hill. First pitch is at 11:35 AM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Pirates.
Nolan Arenado Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
- Game Time: 11:35 AM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Pirates Starter: Rich Hill
- TV Channel: Peacock
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +275)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Nolan Arenado At The Plate
- Arenado has seven doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 17 walks while batting .267.
- Arenado has reached base via a hit in 38 games this season (of 56 played), and had multiple hits in 16 of those games.
- In 17.9% of his games this year, he has homered, and 4.1% of his trips to the dish.
- In 21 games this season (37.5%), Arenado has picked up an RBI, and in 10 of those games (17.9%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored a run in 22 games this year, with multiple runs four times.
Nolan Arenado Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|17
|.247
|AVG
|.217
|.301
|OBP
|.267
|.325
|SLG
|.348
|4
|XBH
|4
|1
|HR
|2
|9
|RBI
|10
|17/6
|K/BB
|16/5
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|28
|21 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|17 (60.7%)
|9 (32.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (25.0%)
|12 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|10 (35.7%)
|4 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|6 (21.4%)
|11 (39.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|10 (35.7%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The Pirates pitching staff ranks 13th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Pirates have the 11th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.01).
- The Pirates allow the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (56 total, one per game).
- Hill (4-5 with a 4.91 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 58 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Pirates, his 12th of the season.
- In his last time out on Monday against the San Francisco Giants, the lefty threw six innings, allowing six earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- This season, the 43-year-old ranks 59th in ERA (4.91), 53rd in WHIP (1.415), and 39th in K/9 (8.4) among pitchers who qualify.
