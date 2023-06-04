Miles Mikolas gets the start for the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday against Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates. First pitch is at 11:35 AM ET at PNC Park.

Cardinals vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Sunday, June 4, 2023 Time: 11:35 AM ET

11:35 AM ET TV Channel: Peacock

Peacock Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals rank fifth-best in MLB play with 80 total home runs.

St. Louis' .428 slugging percentage is eighth-best in baseball.

The Cardinals are 13th in the majors with a .253 batting average.

St. Louis has the No. 10 offense in MLB play, scoring 4.8 runs per game (281 total runs).

The Cardinals are 11th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .327.

Cardinals hitters strike out 8.2 times per game, the ninth-fewest strikeouts in baseball.

The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by St. Louis' pitching staff ranks 13th in MLB.

St. Louis has the 16th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.27).

The Cardinals have the fifth-highest WHIP in baseball (1.441).

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

Mikolas (4-1) takes the mound for the Cardinals in his 13th start of the season. He has a 3.75 ERA in 69 2/3 innings pitched, with 58 strikeouts.

In his last time out on Tuesday, the right-hander tossed eight scoreless innings against the Kansas City Royals while surrendering three hits.

Mikolas is looking to claim his fifth quality start in a row in this matchup.

Mikolas is aiming for his fifth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.8 innings per appearance on the hill.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 5/28/2023 Guardians L 4-3 Away Jordan Montgomery Hunter Gaddis 5/29/2023 Royals L 7-0 Home Adam Wainwright Josh Staumont 5/30/2023 Royals W 2-1 Home Miles Mikolas Zack Greinke 6/2/2023 Pirates L 7-5 Away Jack Flaherty Roansy Contreras 6/3/2023 Pirates L 4-3 Away Jordan Montgomery Luis Ortiz 6/4/2023 Pirates - Away Miles Mikolas Rich Hill 6/5/2023 Rangers - Away Adam Wainwright Martín Pérez 6/6/2023 Rangers - Away Matthew Liberatore Dane Dunning 6/7/2023 Rangers - Away Jack Flaherty Jon Gray 6/9/2023 Reds - Home Jordan Montgomery Ben Lively 6/10/2023 Reds - Home Miles Mikolas Luke Weaver

