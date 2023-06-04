Brendan Donovan Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Pirates - June 4
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Brendan Donovan and his .415 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (73 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Pittsburgh Pirates and Rich Hill on June 4 at 11:35 AM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Pirates.
Brendan Donovan Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
- Game Time: 11:35 AM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Pirates Starter: Rich Hill
- TV Channel: Peacock
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Looking to place a prop bet on Brendan Donovan? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Cardinals vs Pirates Betting Trends & Stats
|Cardinals vs Pirates Player Props
|Cardinals vs Pirates Pitching Matchup
|Cardinals vs Pirates Prediction
|How to Watch Cardinals vs Pirates
|Cardinals vs Pirates Odds
Brendan Donovan At The Plate
- Donovan is batting .247 with four doubles, six home runs and 22 walks.
- In 55.8% of his games this year (29 of 52), Donovan has picked up at least one hit, and in 11 of those games (21.2%) he recorded multiple hits.
- In 11.5% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 3.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Donovan has picked up an RBI in 10 games this season (19.2%), with two or more RBI in four of those games (7.7%).
- He has scored in 19 games this season (36.5%), including multiple runs in five games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Brendan Donovan Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|15
|.298
|AVG
|.229
|.359
|OBP
|.288
|.509
|SLG
|.229
|6
|XBH
|0
|3
|HR
|0
|8
|RBI
|2
|11/4
|K/BB
|9/4
|2
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|27
|15 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|14 (51.9%)
|6 (24.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (18.5%)
|11 (44.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (29.6%)
|3 (12.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (11.1%)
|5 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (18.5%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Pirates' 4.01 team ERA ranks 11th among all league pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to surrender the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (56 total, one per game).
- Hill makes the start for the Pirates, his 12th of the season. He is 4-5 with a 4.91 ERA and 55 strikeouts through 58 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Monday against the San Francisco Giants, the left-hander threw six innings, allowing six earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- This season, the 43-year-old ranks 59th in ERA (4.91), 53rd in WHIP (1.415), and 39th in K/9 (8.4) among qualifying pitchers.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.