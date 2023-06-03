The Minnesota Twins (31-27) aim to add to their three-game win streak when they take on the Cleveland Guardians (25-32) on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET, at Target Field.

The Twins will call on Sonny Gray (4-0) against the Guardians and Logan Allen (2-2).

Twins vs. Guardians Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Saturday, June 3, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Gray - MIN (4-0, 1.94 ERA) vs Allen - CLE (2-2, 2.72 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Sonny Gray

The Twins will send Gray (4-0) to the mound for his 12th start this season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs in six innings pitched on Monday in his last outing, a matchup with the Houston Astros.

The 33-year-old has an ERA of 1.94, a 2.88 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.193 in 11 games this season.

In 11 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in four of them.

Gray will look to finish five or more innings for the third start in a row.

Sonny Gray vs. Guardians

The Guardians have scored 206 runs this season, which ranks 28th in MLB. They are batting .232 for the campaign with 33 home runs, 30th in the league.

The right-hander has faced the Guardians one time this season, allowing them to go 4-for-19 with three RBI in five innings.

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Logan Allen

Allen makes the start for the Guardians, his eighth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 2.72 ERA and 43 strikeouts through 39 2/3 innings pitched.

The lefty last appeared on Monday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he threw seven scoreless innings while giving up three hits.

The 24-year-old has amassed a 2.72 ERA and 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings over seven games this season, while allowing a batting average of .256 to opposing batters.

Allen is trying to notch his third straight quality start in this outing.

Allen is trying for his fourth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.6 frames per start.

Logan Allen vs. Twins

He will face off against a Twins team that is batting .233 as a unit (23rd in the MLB). They are also slugging a collective .403 (17th in the league) with 76 total home runs (eighth in MLB play).

In 5 2/3 innings over one appearance against the Twins this season, Allen has a 3.18 ERA and a 1.588 WHIP while his opponents are batting .292.

