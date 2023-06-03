On Saturday, Tommy Edman (hitting .143 in his past 10 games) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Ortiz. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Pirates.

Tommy Edman Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Saturday, June 3, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Luis Ortiz

Luis Ortiz TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Tommy Edman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Tommy Edman At The Plate

Edman is hitting .258 with 11 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 14 walks.

Edman has picked up a hit in 51.9% of his 54 games this year, with at least two hits in 22.2% of those games.

Looking at the 54 games he has played this year, he's went deep in six of them (11.1%), and in 3% of his trips to the plate.

In 12 games this year (22.2%), Edman has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (7.4%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 20 games this season (37.0%), including seven multi-run games (13.0%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Tommy Edman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 15 .227 AVG .255 .288 OBP .340 .364 SLG .511 4 XBH 6 2 HR 3 10 RBI 5 13/5 K/BB 6/6 1 SB 2 Home Away 28 GP 26 15 (53.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (50.0%) 7 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (19.2%) 11 (39.3%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (34.6%) 3 (10.7%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (11.5%) 6 (21.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (23.1%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings