Paul DeJong Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Pirates - June 3
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Paul DeJong, with a slugging percentage of .389 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Luis Ortiz on the mound, June 3 at 4:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Pirates.
Paul DeJong Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Pirates Starter: Luis Ortiz
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Looking to place a prop bet on Paul DeJong? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Cardinals vs Pirates Betting Trends & Stats
|Cardinals vs Pirates Pitching Matchup
|Cardinals vs Pirates Player Props
|How to Watch Cardinals vs Pirates
|Cardinals vs Pirates Odds
|Cardinals vs Pirates Prediction
Paul DeJong At The Plate
- DeJong is batting .243 with four doubles, eight home runs and 10 walks.
- DeJong has picked up a hit in 53.1% of his 32 games this year, with multiple hits in 28.1% of those games.
- He has homered in 25.0% of his games this year, and 6.5% of his plate appearances.
- DeJong has had an RBI in nine games this year (28.1%), including five multi-RBI outings (15.6%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 15 of 32 games this season, and more than once 4 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Paul DeJong Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|10
|.300
|AVG
|.382
|.417
|OBP
|.417
|.300
|SLG
|.735
|0
|XBH
|6
|0
|HR
|3
|0
|RBI
|6
|1/2
|K/BB
|9/2
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|20
|6 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|11 (55.0%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (35.0%)
|6 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (45.0%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (25.0%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (30.0%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 13th in the league.
- The Pirates have the 11th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.03).
- Pirates pitchers combine to give up the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (54 total, one per game).
- Ortiz gets the start for the Pirates, his fifth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 4.35 ERA and 14 strikeouts through 20 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Sunday against the Seattle Mariners, when the righty went five innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.
- The 24-year-old has a 4.35 ERA and 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings across four games this season, while allowing a batting average of .286 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.