Nolan Gorman Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Pirates - June 3
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
On Saturday, Nolan Gorman (.250 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 111 points below season-long percentage) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Ortiz. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.
In his last game, he had two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) against the Pirates.
Nolan Gorman Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Pirates Starter: Luis Ortiz
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Nolan Gorman At The Plate
- Gorman leads St. Louis in total hits (49) this season while batting .275 with 23 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 50th in batting average, 36th in on-base percentage, and sixth in slugging.
- Gorman has picked up a hit in 69.2% of his 52 games this year, with at least two hits in 19.2% of them.
- In 11 games this season, he has gone deep (21.2%, and 6.3% of his trips to the plate).
- Gorman has picked up an RBI in 22 games this season (42.3%), with more than one RBI in 10 of them (19.2%).
- He has scored at least once 19 times this season (36.5%), including four games with multiple runs (7.7%).
Nolan Gorman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|16
|.321
|AVG
|.193
|.413
|OBP
|.281
|.604
|SLG
|.439
|7
|XBH
|6
|4
|HR
|4
|15
|RBI
|9
|17/8
|K/BB
|16/7
|2
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|27
|17 (68.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|19 (70.4%)
|8 (32.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (7.4%)
|9 (36.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|10 (37.0%)
|6 (24.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (18.5%)
|11 (44.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|11 (40.7%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 13th in the league.
- The Pirates have the 11th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.03).
- Pirates pitchers combine to allow the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (54 total, one per game).
- Ortiz makes the start for the Pirates, his fifth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 4.35 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 20 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Sunday against the Seattle Mariners, when the righty went five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.
- In four games this season, the 24-year-old has a 4.35 ERA and 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .286 to opposing batters.
