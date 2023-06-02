On Friday, Willson Contreras (hitting .056 in his past 10 games) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Roansy Contreras. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Royals.

Willson Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Pirates Starter: Roansy Contreras
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Willson Contreras? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Willson Contreras At The Plate

  • Willson Contreras has 12 doubles, five home runs and 23 walks while hitting .214.
  • In 52.8% of his 53 games this season, Willson Contreras has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 13 multi-hit games.
  • He has hit a home run in 5.7% of his games in 2023 (three of 53), and 2.3% of his trips to the dish.
  • Willson Contreras has picked up an RBI in 16 games this year (30.2%), with two or more RBI in four of those contests (7.5%).
  • In 17 of 53 games this season, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Willson Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
18 GP 18
.313 AVG .197
.378 OBP .296
.522 SLG .230
10 XBH 2
2 HR 0
11 RBI 6
15/7 K/BB 16/8
2 SB 0
Home Away
27 GP 26
18 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (38.5%)
9 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (15.4%)
10 (37.0%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (26.9%)
2 (7.4%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (3.8%)
10 (37.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (23.1%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 13th in the league.
  • The Pirates have a 4.01 team ERA that ranks 11th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Pirates pitchers combine to give up 52 home runs (0.9 per game), the third-fewest in the league.
  • Roansy Contreras makes the start for the Pirates, his 10th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 4.33 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 52 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent time out came in relief on Sunday when the right-hander tossed two scoreless innings against the Seattle Mariners while giving up just one hit.
  • The 23-year-old has an ERA of 4.33, with 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opponents have a .254 batting average against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.