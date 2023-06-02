Michael Harris II Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Diamondbacks - June 2
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 8:26 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
After going 0-for-3 in his most recent game, Michael Harris II and the Atlanta Braves face the Arizona Diamondbacks (who will start Merrill Kelly) at 9:40 PM ET on Friday.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Athletics.
Michael Harris II Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Read More About This Game
Michael Harris II At The Plate
- Harris II is hitting .174 with four doubles, two home runs and 10 walks.
- This season, Harris II has totaled at least one hit in 17 of 34 games (50.0%), and had multiple hits twice.
- He has hit a home run in two of 34 games played this season, and in 1.6% of his plate appearances.
- Harris II has driven in a run in six games this year (17.6%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In nine games this season (26.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Michael Harris II Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|11
|.143
|AVG
|.243
|.294
|OBP
|.317
|.214
|SLG
|.378
|1
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|1
|1
|RBI
|3
|3/2
|K/BB
|8/4
|3
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|20
|5 (35.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (60.0%)
|1 (7.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (5.0%)
|2 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (35.0%)
|1 (7.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (5.0%)
|3 (21.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (15.0%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff is 19th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks have the 18th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.34).
- The Diamondbacks rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (64 total, 1.1 per game).
- Kelly (6-3) gets the starting nod for the Diamondbacks in his 12th start of the season. He has a 3.11 ERA in 63 2/3 innings pitched, with 69 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, the right-hander threw 6 1/3 innings against the Boston Red Sox, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 34-year-old's 3.11 ERA ranks 20th, 1.068 WHIP ranks 18th, and 9.8 K/9 ranks 21st.
