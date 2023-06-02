Paul Goldschmidt and Bryan Reynolds are among the players with prop bets available when the St. Louis Cardinals and the Pittsburgh Pirates square off at PNC Park on Friday (at 7:05 PM ET).

Cardinals vs. Pirates Game Info

When: Friday, June 2, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT

MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals

Jack Flaherty Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Flaherty Stats

The Cardinals will send Jack Flaherty (3-4) to the mound for his 12th start this season.

In 11 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in three of them.

Flaherty has eight starts of five or more innings this season in 11 chances. He averages 5.3 innings per outing.

The 27-year-old ranks 59th in ERA (4.81), 68th in WHIP (1.534), and 32nd in K/9 (9) among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.

Flaherty Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Guardians May. 27 7.0 7 1 1 4 1 vs. Dodgers May. 21 4.2 4 3 3 5 4 vs. Brewers May. 15 7.0 3 0 0 10 2 at Cubs May. 9 5.0 7 3 3 3 5 vs. Angels May. 4 2.1 9 10 10 3 1

Paul Goldschmidt Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Goldschmidt Stats

Goldschmidt has 61 hits with 17 doubles, 10 home runs, 34 walks and 26 RBI. He's also stolen seven bases.

He's slashed .289/.393/.512 on the year.

Goldschmidt Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Royals May. 30 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Royals May. 29 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Guardians May. 28 2-for-4 1 1 1 6 0 at Guardians May. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Guardians May. 26 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0

Nolan Gorman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +295)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +295) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +295)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +295) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Gorman Stats

Nolan Gorman has 47 hits with 10 doubles, 13 home runs, 24 walks and 41 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.

He's slashing .272/.360/.555 so far this season.

Gorman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Royals May. 30 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Royals May. 29 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Guardians May. 28 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Guardians May. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Guardians May. 26 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates

Bryan Reynolds Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Reynolds Stats

Reynolds has 57 hits with 16 doubles, three triples, seven home runs, 16 walks and 36 RBI. He's also stolen eight bases.

He's slashing .282/.333/.495 on the year.

Reynolds Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Giants May. 31 1-for-5 1 0 3 1 0 at Giants May. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Mariners May. 28 2-for-5 1 0 1 4 1 at Mariners May. 27 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Mariners May. 26 3-for-4 2 1 4 8 1

Andrew McCutchen Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)

McCutchen Stats

Andrew McCutchen has put up 47 hits with seven doubles, eight home runs and 27 walks. He has driven in 21 runs with six stolen bases.

He's slashed .273/.369/.453 so far this season.

McCutchen has picked up at least one hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .313 with a double, three walks and an RBI.

McCutchen Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Giants May. 31 3-for-4 2 0 1 4 1 at Giants May. 30 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Giants May. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Mariners May. 28 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Mariners May. 27 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0

