After going 1-for-3 in his last game, Michael Harris II and the Atlanta Braves face the Oakland Athletics (who will hand the ball to James Kaprielian) at 3:37 PM ET on Wednesday.

Michael Harris II Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:37 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
  • Athletics Starter: James Kaprielian
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Michael Harris II At The Plate

  • Harris II has four doubles, two home runs and nine walks while hitting .179.
  • In 17 of 33 games this year (51.5%), Harris II has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • In 33 games played this year, he has homered in two of them.
  • In six games this season (18.2%), Harris II has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in nine of 33 games (27.3%), including multiple runs twice.

Michael Harris II Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 11
.143 AVG .243
.294 OBP .317
.214 SLG .378
1 XBH 3
0 HR 1
1 RBI 3
3/2 K/BB 8/4
3 SB 1
14 GP 19
5 (35.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (63.2%)
1 (7.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (5.3%)
2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (36.8%)
1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (5.3%)
3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (15.8%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 27th in MLB.
  • The Athletics have a 6.68 team ERA that ranks last among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Athletics surrender the most home runs in baseball (98 total, 1.7 per game).
  • Kaprielian (0-5) gets the starting nod for the Athletics in his seventh start of the season. He has an 8.45 ERA in 33 2/3 innings pitched, with 34 strikeouts.
  • In his last time out on Saturday, the righty threw five innings against the Houston Astros, allowing four earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
  • In nine games this season, the 29-year-old has put up an ERA of 8.45, with 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .308 against him.
