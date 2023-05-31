Matt Olson Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Athletics - May 31
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 6:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Matt Olson -- with an on-base percentage of .302 in his past 10 games, 58 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Oakland Athletics, with James Kaprielian on the mound, on May 31 at 3:37 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Athletics.
Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
- Game Time: 3:37 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Athletics Starter: James Kaprielian
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +200)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -143)
Matt Olson At The Plate
- Olson is batting .238 with 10 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 38 walks.
- He ranks 119th in batting average, 38th in on base percentage, and 12th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB play.
- Olson has picked up a hit in 61.8% of his 55 games this season, with more than one hit in 21.8% of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 27.3% of his games this season, and 6.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Olson has had at least one RBI in 45.5% of his games this year (25 of 55), with more than one RBI 11 times (20.0%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored at least once 33 times this year (60.0%), including 11 games with multiple runs (20.0%).
Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|18
|.224
|AVG
|.260
|.402
|OBP
|.341
|.448
|SLG
|.616
|7
|XBH
|11
|4
|HR
|7
|10
|RBI
|19
|26/19
|K/BB
|30/9
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|26
|17 (58.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|17 (65.4%)
|6 (20.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (23.1%)
|16 (55.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|17 (65.4%)
|8 (27.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|7 (26.9%)
|14 (48.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|11 (42.3%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The Athletics pitching staff ranks 27th in the league with a collective 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (6.68).
- Athletics pitchers combine to give up the most home runs in baseball (98 total, 1.7 per game).
- Kaprielian gets the start for the Athletics, his seventh of the season. He is 0-5 with an 8.45 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 33 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Saturday against the Houston Astros, when the right-hander tossed five innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 29-year-old has put together an 8.45 ERA and 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings in nine games this season, while giving up a batting average of .308 to opposing hitters.
