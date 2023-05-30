The St. Louis Cardinals, including Paul Goldschmidt (.229 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Zack Greinke and the Kansas City Royals at Busch Stadium, Tuesday at 7:45 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Royals.

Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Zack Greinke

Zack Greinke TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)

Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate

Goldschmidt has an OPS of .912, fueled by an OBP of .395 to go with a slugging percentage of .517. All three of those stats are best among St. Louis hitters this season.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 27th in batting average, 13th in on-base percentage, and 20th in slugging.

Goldschmidt has gotten a hit in 35 of 54 games this year (64.8%), including 19 multi-hit games (35.2%).

In 11.1% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 4.1% of his trips to the dish.

Goldschmidt has had at least one RBI in 29.6% of his games this year (16 of 54), with more than one RBI eight times (14.8%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 46.3% of his games this season (25 of 54), he has scored, and in nine of those games (16.7%) he has scored more than once.

Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 19 .348 AVG .269 .451 OBP .329 .667 SLG .436 12 XBH 9 5 HR 2 10 RBI 10 17/11 K/BB 14/7 3 SB 1 Home Away 26 GP 28 15 (57.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 20 (71.4%) 9 (34.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 10 (35.7%) 11 (42.3%) Games w/1+ Run 14 (50.0%) 3 (11.5%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (10.7%) 7 (26.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (32.1%)

