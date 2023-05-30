Paul DeJong, with a slugging percentage of .364 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Kansas City Royals, with Zack Greinke on the hill, May 30 at 7:45 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Royals.

Paul DeJong Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Royals Starter: Zack Greinke
  • TV Channel: BSMW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Paul DeJong? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Paul DeJong At The Plate

  • DeJong is batting .240 with four doubles, eight home runs and nine walks.
  • DeJong has reached base via a hit in 16 games this season (of 30 played), and had multiple hits in eight of those games.
  • He has hit a long ball in 26.7% of his games in 2023, and 6.9% of his trips to the dish.
  • DeJong has picked up an RBI in nine games this season (30.0%), with more than one RBI in five of those contests (16.7%).
  • He has scored in 15 of 30 games this season, and more than once 4 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Paul DeJong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
3 GP 10
.300 AVG .382
.417 OBP .417
.300 SLG .735
0 XBH 6
0 HR 3
0 RBI 6
1/2 K/BB 9/2
0 SB 0
Home Away
11 GP 19
6 (54.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (52.6%)
2 (18.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (31.6%)
6 (54.5%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (47.4%)
3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (26.3%)
3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (31.6%)

Royals Pitching Rankings

  • The Royals pitching staff is 15th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Royals' 5.10 team ERA ranks 28th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Royals pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs given up (64 total, 1.2 per game).
  • The Royals will send Greinke (1-5) to make his 12th start of the season. He is 1-5 with a 4.55 ERA and 41 strikeouts through 57 1/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent time out was on Wednesday against the Detroit Tigers, when the right-hander tossed five innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 39-year-old's 4.55 ERA ranks 53rd, 1.169 WHIP ranks 34th, and 6.4 K/9 ranks 64th.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.