The Atlanta Braves, including Ozzie Albies (.200 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher JP Sears and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Athletics.

Ozzie Albies Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: JP Sears

JP Sears TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ozzie Albies? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Ozzie Albies At The Plate

Albies is batting .255 with 11 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 11 walks.

Albies has gotten a hit in 35 of 54 games this year (64.8%), with multiple hits on 14 occasions (25.9%).

He has hit a home run in 16.7% of his games in 2023, and 4.5% of his trips to the dish.

In 19 games this season (35.2%), Albies has picked up an RBI, and in 11 of those games (20.4%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 35.2% of his games this season (19 of 54), with two or more runs three times (5.6%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ozzie Albies Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 18 .224 AVG .324 .272 OBP .347 .421 SLG .620 6 XBH 11 4 HR 5 12 RBI 15 19/4 K/BB 6/3 1 SB 0 Home Away 29 GP 25 17 (58.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 18 (72.0%) 7 (24.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (28.0%) 11 (37.9%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (32.0%) 3 (10.3%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (24.0%) 8 (27.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (44.0%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings