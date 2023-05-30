After going 0-for-3 in his last game, Oscar Mercado and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Kansas City Royals (who will start Zack Greinke) at 7:45 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Royals.

Oscar Mercado Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Royals Starter: Zack Greinke
  • TV Channel: BSMW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Oscar Mercado At The Plate

  • Mercado is batting .333 with three doubles and a walk.
  • Mercado has gotten a hit in five of nine games this season (55.6%), with multiple hits twice.
  • In nine games played this year, he has not gone deep.
  • Mercado has an RBI in one game this year, and it was more than one in that game.
  • In one game this season, he scored, and he had multiple runs in that game.

Oscar Mercado Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 5
2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%)
2 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Royals Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Royals pitching staff ranks 15th in the league.
  • The Royals' 5.10 team ERA ranks 28th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Royals pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs surrendered (64 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Greinke (1-5) takes the mound for the Royals in his 12th start of the season. He's put together a 4.55 ERA in 57 1/3 innings pitched, with 41 strikeouts.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Detroit Tigers, when he went five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 39-year-old ranks 53rd in ERA (4.55), 34th in WHIP (1.169), and 64th in K/9 (6.4).
