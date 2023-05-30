Kevin Pillar -- .167 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Oakland Athletics, with JP Sears on the mound, on May 30 at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-1) against the Phillies.

Kevin Pillar Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
  • Athletics Starter: JP Sears
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Kevin Pillar At The Plate

  • Pillar is batting .247 with three doubles, five home runs and four walks.
  • Pillar has reached base via a hit in 16 games this season (of 31 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.
  • He has hit a long ball in 16.1% of his games in 2023, and 5.8% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 10 games this year (32.3%), Pillar has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (9.7%) he had two or more.
  • He has scored at least once 10 times this season (32.3%), including one multi-run game.

Kevin Pillar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 11
.200 AVG .316
.286 OBP .308
.480 SLG .447
3 XBH 3
2 HR 1
6 RBI 4
9/3 K/BB 7/0
1 SB 1
Home Away
16 GP 15
5 (31.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (73.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (20.0%)
4 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (40.0%)
2 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (20.0%)
5 (31.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (33.3%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The Athletics pitching staff is 27th in MLB with a collective 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Athletics have a 6.78 team ERA that ranks last among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Athletics surrender the most home runs in baseball (97 total, 1.7 per game).
  • The Athletics are sending Sears (0-3) to the mound for his 11th start of the season. He is 0-3 with a 4.70 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 53 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Friday, the left-hander threw five innings against the Seattle Mariners, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
  • In 10 games this season, the 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.70, with 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .240 against him.
