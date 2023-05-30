After batting .000 with in his past 10 games, Drew VerHagen and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Kansas City Royals (who will start Zack Greinke) at 7:45 PM ET on Tuesday.

Drew VerHagen Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Royals Starter: Zack Greinke
  • TV Channel: BSMW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Drew VerHagen At The Plate

  • VerHagen is batting .000 with .
  • VerHagen has zero hits in 25 games this season.
  • In 25 games played this season, he has not hit a home run.
  • VerHagen has not driven in a run this season.
  • He has not scored a run this year.

Drew VerHagen Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 8
.000 AVG .000
.000 OBP .000
.000 SLG .000
XBH
HR
RBI
/ K/BB /
SB
Home Away
14 GP 11
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Royals Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Royals pitching staff ranks 15th in the league.
  • The Royals have a 5.10 team ERA that ranks 28th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Royals pitchers combine to give up 64 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in baseball).
  • The Royals will send Greinke (1-5) to the mound for his 12th start of the season. He is 1-5 with a 4.55 ERA and 41 strikeouts through 57 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Wednesday, the righty threw five innings against the Detroit Tigers, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.
  • This season, the 39-year-old ranks 53rd in ERA (4.55), 34th in WHIP (1.169), and 64th in K/9 (6.4) among pitchers who qualify.
