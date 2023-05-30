Top Player Prop Bets for Cardinals vs. Royals on May 30, 2023
Player props can be found for Paul Goldschmidt and Vinnie Pasquantino, among others, when the St. Louis Cardinals host the Kansas City Royals at Busch Stadium on Tuesday at 7:45 PM ET.
Cardinals vs. Royals Game Info
- When: Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET
- Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: BSMW
MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals
Miles Mikolas Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -149)
Mikolas Stats
- The Cardinals' Miles Mikolas (3-1) will make his 12th start of the season.
- If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his fourth consecutive quality start.
- Mikolas has three starts in a row of five innings or more.
- The 34-year-old's 4.23 ERA ranks 48th, 1.395 WHIP ranks 52nd, and 7.0 K/9 ranks 58th among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.
Mikolas Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Reds
|May. 25
|7.0
|5
|0
|0
|5
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|May. 20
|7.0
|6
|3
|3
|2
|0
|at Red Sox
|May. 14
|6.0
|4
|1
|1
|0
|2
|at Cubs
|May. 8
|4.1
|4
|1
|1
|7
|3
|vs. Angels
|May. 3
|5.2
|8
|3
|3
|5
|0
Paul Goldschmidt Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
Goldschmidt Stats
- Goldschmidt has 60 hits with 17 doubles, 10 home runs, 34 walks and 26 RBI. He's also stolen seven bases.
- He's slashed .290/.395/.517 so far this year.
Goldschmidt Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Royals
|May. 29
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Guardians
|May. 28
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|6
|0
|at Guardians
|May. 27
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Guardians
|May. 26
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Reds
|May. 24
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Nolan Gorman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Gorman Stats
- Nolan Gorman has recorded 47 hits with 10 doubles, 13 home runs and 24 walks. He has driven in 40 runs with four stolen bases.
- He's slashed .276/.367/.565 so far this season.
Gorman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Royals
|May. 29
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Guardians
|May. 28
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Guardians
|May. 27
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Guardians
|May. 26
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Reds
|May. 25
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1
MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals
Vinnie Pasquantino Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
Pasquantino Stats
- Pasquantino has collected 54 hits with 15 doubles, nine home runs and 23 walks. He has driven in 26 runs.
- He's slashing .262/.341/.466 so far this year.
Pasquantino Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Cardinals
|May. 29
|3-for-5
|0
|0
|2
|4
|vs. Nationals
|May. 28
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Nationals
|May. 27
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Nationals
|May. 26
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Tigers
|May. 24
|3-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|4
Bobby Witt Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -286)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)
Witt Jr. Stats
- Bobby Witt Jr. has 52 hits with eight doubles, four triples, 10 home runs, 11 walks and 26 RBI. He's also stolen 16 bases.
- He's slashing .232/.270/.438 on the season.
Witt Jr. Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Cardinals
|May. 29
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|1
|vs. Nationals
|May. 28
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Nationals
|May. 27
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Nationals
|May. 26
|4-for-5
|3
|2
|5
|11
|1
|vs. Tigers
|May. 24
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
