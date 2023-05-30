Cardinals vs. Royals Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 30
Tuesday's contest that pits the St. Louis Cardinals (24-32) versus the Kansas City Royals (17-38) at Busch Stadium has a good chance to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Cardinals. Game time is at 7:45 PM ET on May 30.
The Cardinals will give the ball to Miles Mikolas (3-1, 4.23 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Royals will turn to Zack Greinke (1-5, 4.55 ERA).
Cardinals vs. Royals Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET
- Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: BSMW
- How to Watch on TV: BSMW
Cardinals vs. Royals Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Cardinals 5, Royals 4.
Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Royals
- Total Prediction: Under 9 runs
Cardinals Performance Insights
- The Cardinals have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and have won three of those contests.
- When it comes to hitting the over, St. Louis and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its last 10 games with a total.
- The Cardinals are winless against the spread in their last four chances.
- This season, the Cardinals have won 13 out of the 30 games, or 43.3%, in which they've been favored.
- St. Louis is 2-5 this season when entering a game favored by -190 or more on the moneyline.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cardinals have a 65.5% chance to win.
- St. Louis has scored the sixth-most runs in the majors this season with 271.
- The Cardinals' 4.32 team ERA ranks 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.
Cardinals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 25
|@ Reds
|W 2-1
|Miles Mikolas vs Luke Weaver
|May 26
|@ Guardians
|L 4-3
|Matthew Liberatore vs Shane Bieber
|May 27
|@ Guardians
|W 2-1
|Jack Flaherty vs Tanner Bibee
|May 28
|@ Guardians
|L 4-3
|Jordan Montgomery vs Hunter Gaddis
|May 29
|Royals
|L 7-0
|Adam Wainwright vs Josh Staumont
|May 30
|Royals
|-
|Miles Mikolas vs Zack Greinke
|June 2
|@ Pirates
|-
|Matthew Liberatore vs Vince Velásquez
|June 3
|@ Pirates
|-
|Jack Flaherty vs Luis Ortiz
|June 4
|@ Pirates
|-
|Jordan Montgomery vs Wil Crowe
|June 5
|@ Rangers
|-
|Adam Wainwright vs Martín Pérez
|June 6
|@ Rangers
|-
|Miles Mikolas vs Dane Dunning
