Austin Riley and the Atlanta Braves will hit the field against the Oakland Athletics and Brent Rooker on Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET, at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Braves vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Location: Oakland, California

Oakland, California Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Discover More About This Game

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Braves are second-best in MLB play with 90 total home runs.

Atlanta's .464 slugging percentage ranks second-best in MLB.

The Braves' .259 batting average is eighth-best in MLB.

Atlanta has the No. 4 offense in baseball, scoring 5.1 runs per game (277 total runs).

The Braves rank sixth in baseball with an on-base percentage of .331.

The Braves strike out 8.8 times per game to rank 18th in the majors.

The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Atlanta's pitching staff ranks third in the majors.

Atlanta's 3.76 team ERA ranks eighth across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Braves average MLB's 12th-ranked WHIP (1.284).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Bryce Elder (3-0) gets the starting nod for the Braves in his 11th start of the season. He has a 2.01 ERA in 58 1/3 innings pitched, with 51 strikeouts.

His most recent time out was on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when the righty threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up seven hits.

Elder is trying to continue a second-game quality start streak in this game.

Elder will try to pitch five or more innings for his 11th straight start. He's averaging 5.8 innings per outing.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 5/25/2023 Phillies W 8-5 Home Dylan Dodd Aaron Nola 5/26/2023 Phillies L 6-4 Home Jared Shuster Taijuan Walker 5/27/2023 Phillies L 2-1 Home Charlie Morton Zack Wheeler 5/28/2023 Phillies W 11-4 Home Spencer Strider Dylan Covey 5/29/2023 Athletics L 7-2 Away Mike Soroka Paul Blackburn 5/30/2023 Athletics - Away Bryce Elder JP Sears 5/31/2023 Athletics - Away Jared Shuster James Kaprielian 6/2/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Charlie Morton Merrill Kelly 6/3/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Spencer Strider Tommy Henry 6/4/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Mike Soroka Zac Gallen 6/6/2023 Mets - Home Bryce Elder Carlos Carrasco

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.