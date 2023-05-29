Paul Goldschmidt -- .235 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Kansas City Royals, with Josh Staumont on the mound, on May 29 at 2:15 PM ET.

In his previous game, he collected two extra-base hits (2-for-4 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Guardians.

Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

2:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Josh Staumont

Josh Staumont TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -149)

Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate

Goldschmidt has an OPS of .925, fueled by an OBP of .400 to go with a slugging percentage of .525. All three of those stats are tops among St. Louis hitters this season.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 19th, his on-base percentage ranks 10th, and he is 17th in the league in slugging.

Goldschmidt has gotten at least one hit in 66.0% of his games this year (35 of 53), with at least two hits 19 times (35.8%).

Looking at the 53 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in six of them (11.3%), and in 4.2% of his trips to the dish.

Goldschmidt has driven home a run in 16 games this season (30.2%), including more than one RBI in 15.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

In 25 of 53 games this season, he has scored, and nine of those games included multiple runs.

Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 19 .348 AVG .269 .451 OBP .329 .667 SLG .436 12 XBH 9 5 HR 2 10 RBI 10 17/11 K/BB 14/7 3 SB 1 Home Away 25 GP 28 15 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 20 (71.4%) 9 (36.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 10 (35.7%) 11 (44.0%) Games w/1+ Run 14 (50.0%) 3 (12.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (10.7%) 7 (28.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (32.1%)

Royals Pitching Rankings