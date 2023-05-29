Paul Goldschmidt -- .235 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Kansas City Royals, with Josh Staumont on the mound, on May 29 at 2:15 PM ET.

In his previous game, he collected two extra-base hits (2-for-4 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Guardians.

Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Royals Starter: Josh Staumont
  • TV Channel: BSMW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -149)

Discover More About This Game

Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate

  • Goldschmidt has an OPS of .925, fueled by an OBP of .400 to go with a slugging percentage of .525. All three of those stats are tops among St. Louis hitters this season.
  • Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 19th, his on-base percentage ranks 10th, and he is 17th in the league in slugging.
  • Goldschmidt has gotten at least one hit in 66.0% of his games this year (35 of 53), with at least two hits 19 times (35.8%).
  • Looking at the 53 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in six of them (11.3%), and in 4.2% of his trips to the dish.
  • Goldschmidt has driven home a run in 16 games this season (30.2%), including more than one RBI in 15.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
  • In 25 of 53 games this season, he has scored, and nine of those games included multiple runs.

Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
18 GP 19
.348 AVG .269
.451 OBP .329
.667 SLG .436
12 XBH 9
5 HR 2
10 RBI 10
17/11 K/BB 14/7
3 SB 1
Home Away
25 GP 28
15 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 20 (71.4%)
9 (36.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 10 (35.7%)
11 (44.0%) Games w/1+ Run 14 (50.0%)
3 (12.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (10.7%)
7 (28.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (32.1%)

Royals Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Royals pitching staff ranks 14th in the league.
  • The Royals' 5.19 team ERA ranks 29th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Royals rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (64 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Staumont will make his first start of the season for the Royals.
  • The 29-year-old right-hander pitched in relief in his most recent outing this season, one of 18 appearances so far.
  • He has a 4.76 ERA and 11.1 strikeouts per nine innings while opponents are hitting .213 against him over his 18 games this season.
