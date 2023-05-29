Paul Goldschmidt and Bobby Witt Jr. will be among the stars on display when the St. Louis Cardinals face the Kansas City Royals on Monday at 2:15 PM ET, at Busch Stadium.

Cardinals vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, May 29, 2023

Monday, May 29, 2023 Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals are fifth in MLB action with 76 home runs. They average 1.4 per game.

St. Louis' .434 slugging percentage ranks fifth-best in baseball.

The Cardinals have the 14th-ranked batting average in the majors (.256).

St. Louis has the No. 6 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.9 runs per game (271 total runs).

The Cardinals' .331 on-base percentage is seventh-best in baseball.

Cardinals hitters strike out 8.2 times per game, the 10th-lowest average in MLB.

St. Louis' pitching staff is 16th in the majors with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.

St. Louis has the 16th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.27).

The Cardinals average MLB's fifth-worst WHIP (1.443).

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Cardinals are sending Adam Wainwright (2-0) out for his fifth start of the season. He is 2-0 with a 6.33 ERA and 10 strikeouts in 21 1/3 innings pitched.

His last time out was on Tuesday against the Cincinnati Reds, when the righty threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing eight hits.

Wainwright is looking for his fifth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.3 innings per appearance on the mound.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 5/24/2023 Reds L 10-3 Away Steven Matz Ben Lively 5/25/2023 Reds W 2-1 Away Miles Mikolas Luke Weaver 5/26/2023 Guardians L 4-3 Away Matthew Liberatore Shane Bieber 5/27/2023 Guardians W 2-1 Away Jack Flaherty Tanner Bibee 5/28/2023 Guardians L 4-3 Away Jordan Montgomery Hunter Gaddis 5/29/2023 Royals - Home Adam Wainwright Josh Staumont 5/30/2023 Royals - Home Miles Mikolas Zack Greinke 6/2/2023 Pirates - Away Matthew Liberatore Vince Velásquez 6/3/2023 Pirates - Away Jack Flaherty Luis Ortiz 6/4/2023 Pirates - Away Jordan Montgomery Wil Crowe 6/5/2023 Rangers - Away Adam Wainwright Martín Pérez

