The St. Louis Cardinals versus Kansas City Royals game on Monday at 2:15 PM ET will feature a pair of hot hitters in Paul Goldschmidt and Vinnie Pasquantino.

Bookmakers list the Cardinals as -200 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Royals +165 moneyline odds. The matchup's over/under has been set at 10 runs.

Cardinals vs. Royals Odds & Info

Date: Monday, May 29, 2023

Monday, May 29, 2023 Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Cardinals -200 +165 10 -110 -110 - - -

Cardinals Recent Betting Performance

In six games over the last 10 matchups when favored by bookmakers, the Cardinals have a record of 3-3.

The Cardinals and their opponents have combined to hit the over five times in their last 10 games with a total.

The Cardinals have not covered in any of their last three games with a spread. For four straight games, St. Louis and its opponent have fallen short of the over/under, with the average total set by oddsmakers during that span being 8.4 runs.

Cardinals Betting Records & Stats

The Cardinals are 13-16 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 44.8% of those games).

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -200 or shorter, St. Louis has a record of 2-2 (50%).

The implied moneyline probablility in this matchup gives the Cardinals a 66.7% chance to win.

In the 54 games in which bookmakers have set an over/under for St. Louis, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 28 times (28-25-1).

The Cardinals have played four games with a set run line without covering the spread (0-4-0).

Cardinals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 11-15 13-16 11-8 13-22 17-23 7-7

