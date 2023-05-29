Top Player Prop Bets for Braves vs. Athletics on May 29, 2023
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Ronald Acuna Jr. and Brent Rooker are among the players with prop bets for the taking when the Atlanta Braves and the Oakland Athletics meet at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Monday (at 8:07 PM ET).
Braves vs. Athletics Game Info
- When: Monday, May 29, 2023 at 8:07 PM ET
- Where: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA
MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves
Ronald Acuña Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Acuna Stats
- Acuna has 15 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs, 28 walks and 30 RBI (70 total hits). He's also swiped 22 bases.
- He's slashed .333/.415/.571 so far this season.
- Acuna hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .304 with a double, a triple and three RBI.
Acuna Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Phillies
|May. 28
|4-for-5
|2
|0
|3
|6
|0
|vs. Phillies
|May. 27
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Phillies
|May. 26
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Phillies
|May. 25
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|vs. Dodgers
|May. 24
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Matt Olson Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +290)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
Olson Stats
- Matt Olson has collected 47 hits with 10 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 37 walks. He has driven in 41 runs with one stolen base.
- He's slashing .236/.360/.538 on the year.
Olson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Phillies
|May. 28
|3-for-5
|2
|2
|4
|9
|0
|vs. Phillies
|May. 27
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Phillies
|May. 26
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Phillies
|May. 25
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Dodgers
|May. 24
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
MLB Props Today: Oakland Athletics
Brent Rooker Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)
Rooker Stats
- Rooker has 43 hits with eight doubles, 11 home runs and 25 walks. He has driven in 32 runs with one stolen base.
- He's slashing .261/.364/.509 on the season.
Rooker Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Astros
|May. 28
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Astros
|May. 27
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Astros
|May. 26
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Mariners
|May. 25
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Mariners
|May. 24
|1-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Esteury Ruiz Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +295)
Ruiz Stats
- Esteury Ruiz has 13 doubles, a triple, a home run, eight walks and 22 RBI (57 total hits). He's also swiped 27 bases.
- He has a slash line of .269/.329/.354 on the season.
Ruiz Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Astros
|May. 27
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Astros
|May. 26
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|at Mariners
|May. 25
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Mariners
|May. 24
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Mariners
|May. 23
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
