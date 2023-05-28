The St. Louis Cardinals and Tommy Edman, who went 0-for-4 last time in action, battle Hunter Gaddis and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

Tommy Edman Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023

Sunday, May 28, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field

Guardians Starter: Hunter Gaddis

Hunter Gaddis TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Tommy Edman At The Plate

Edman is batting .271 with 10 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 13 walks.

In 27 of 50 games this year (54.0%) Edman has had a hit, and in 12 of those games he had more than one (24.0%).

He has hit a long ball in six games this year (12.0%), leaving the park in 3.3% of his trips to the plate.

In 24.0% of his games this year, Edman has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 8.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 18 games this year (36.0%), including multiple runs in seven games.

Tommy Edman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 15 .227 AVG .255 .288 OBP .340 .364 SLG .511 4 XBH 6 2 HR 3 10 RBI 5 13/5 K/BB 6/6 1 SB 2 Home Away 26 GP 24 15 (57.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (50.0%) 7 (26.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (20.8%) 10 (38.5%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (33.3%) 3 (11.5%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (12.5%) 6 (23.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (25.0%)

