Paul Goldschmidt Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Guardians - May 28
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 5:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Sunday, Paul Goldschmidt (batting .182 in his past 10 games) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Hunter Gaddis. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Guardians.
Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Guardians Starter: Hunter Gaddis
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)
Looking to place a prop bet on Paul Goldschmidt? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Cardinals vs Guardians Betting Trends & Stats
|Cardinals vs Guardians Player Props
|Cardinals vs Guardians Pitching Matchup
Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate
- Goldschmidt leads St. Louis with an OBP of .398, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .505.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 25th, his on-base percentage ranks 10th, and he is 28th in the league in slugging.
- Goldschmidt has reached base via a hit in 34 games this year (of 52 played), and had multiple hits in 18 of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in five games this year (9.6%), leaving the park in 3.8% of his trips to the dish.
- In 15 games this season (28.8%), Goldschmidt has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (15.4%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 24 games this year (46.2%), including nine multi-run games (17.3%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|19
|.348
|AVG
|.269
|.451
|OBP
|.329
|.667
|SLG
|.436
|12
|XBH
|9
|5
|HR
|2
|10
|RBI
|10
|17/11
|K/BB
|14/7
|3
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|27
|15 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|19 (70.4%)
|9 (36.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|9 (33.3%)
|11 (44.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|13 (48.1%)
|3 (12.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (7.4%)
|7 (28.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (29.6%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff ranks 29th in the league with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians have a 3.79 team ERA that ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to give up 51 home runs (one per game), the seventh-fewest in the league.
- Gaddis (1-1 with a 5.26 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Guardians, his sixth of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Monday against the Chicago White Sox, the righty tossed six scoreless innings while surrendering two hits.
- In six games this season, the 25-year-old has an ERA of 5.26, with 6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .245 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.