Paul DeJong Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Guardians - May 28
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Paul DeJong -- .206 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Cleveland Guardians, with Hunter Gaddis on the hill, on May 28 at 1:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Guardians.
Paul DeJong Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Guardians Starter: Hunter Gaddis
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Paul DeJong? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Cardinals vs Guardians Betting Trends & Stats
|Cardinals vs Guardians Player Props
|Cardinals vs Guardians Pitching Matchup
|Cardinals vs Guardians Prediction
|How to Watch Cardinals vs Guardians
|Cardinals vs Guardians Odds
Paul DeJong At The Plate
- DeJong is batting .258 with four doubles, eight home runs and nine walks.
- In 57.1% of his games this year (16 of 28), DeJong has picked up at least one hit, and in eight of those games (28.6%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has hit a home run in 28.6% of his games in 2023 (eight of 28), and 7.3% of his trips to the dish.
- In 32.1% of his games this season, DeJong has driven in at least one run. In five of those games (17.9%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least once 15 times this year (53.6%), including four games with multiple runs (14.3%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Paul DeJong Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|10
|.300
|AVG
|.382
|.417
|OBP
|.417
|.300
|SLG
|.735
|0
|XBH
|6
|0
|HR
|3
|0
|RBI
|6
|1/2
|K/BB
|9/2
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|18
|6 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (55.6%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (33.3%)
|6 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (50.0%)
|3 (30.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (27.8%)
|3 (30.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (33.3%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians have a 3.79 team ERA that ranks eighth across all league pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to give up the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (51 total, one per game).
- The Guardians will send Gaddis (1-1) to make his sixth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 5.26 ERA and 17 strikeouts through 25 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Monday, the right-hander tossed six scoreless innings against the Chicago White Sox while surrendering two hits.
- The 25-year-old has amassed a 5.26 ERA and 6 strikeouts per nine innings in six games this season, while allowing a batting average of .245 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.