Paul Goldschmidt and Jose Ramirez are two of the players with prop bets on the table when the St. Louis Cardinals and the Cleveland Guardians meet at Progressive Field on Sunday (first pitch at 1:40 PM ET).

Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!

Cardinals vs. Guardians Game Info

When: Sunday, May 28, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET

Sunday, May 28, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals

Jordan Montgomery Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Montgomery Stats

The Cardinals will send Jordan Montgomery (2-6) to the mound for his 11th start this season.

He has five quality starts in 10 chances this season.

Montgomery has eight starts of five or more innings this season in 10 chances. He averages 5.5 innings per outing.

Among qualified pitchers this year, the 30-year-old's 4.55 ERA ranks 52nd, 1.428 WHIP ranks 60th, and 8.5 K/9 ranks 39th.

Montgomery Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Reds May. 22 4.0 7 4 4 4 3 vs. Brewers May. 16 5.1 8 3 3 7 1 at Cubs May. 10 5.0 7 6 6 3 3 vs. Tigers May. 5 6.0 6 2 2 6 1 at Dodgers Apr. 29 6.2 5 1 1 7 2

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Jordan Montgomery's player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Paul Goldschmidt Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +270) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Goldschmidt Stats

Goldschmidt has 58 hits with 16 doubles, nine home runs, 34 walks and 25 RBI. He's also stolen seven bases.

He has a .290/.398/.505 slash line on the year.

Goldschmidt Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Guardians May. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Guardians May. 26 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Reds May. 24 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Reds May. 23 2-for-4 2 2 2 8 0 at Reds May. 22 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0

Nolan Gorman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Gorman Stats

Nolan Gorman has 10 doubles, 13 home runs, 24 walks and 40 RBI (46 total hits). He has swiped four bases.

He has a slash line of .282/.376/.583 so far this year.

Gorman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Guardians May. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Guardians May. 26 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Reds May. 25 1-for-3 1 0 1 2 1 at Reds May. 24 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Reds May. 23 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0

Bet on player props for Paul Goldschmidt, Nolan Gorman or other Cardinals players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians

José Ramírez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Ramírez Stats

Ramirez has 49 hits with 12 doubles, two triples, six home runs, 24 walks and 26 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.

He's slashing .269/.348/.456 so far this year.

Ramírez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cardinals May. 27 2-for-5 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Cardinals May. 26 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. White Sox May. 24 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. White Sox May. 23 1-for-4 0 0 0 3 0 vs. White Sox May. 22 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Steven Kwan Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)

Kwan Stats

Steven Kwan has put up 50 hits with 11 doubles, a triple, a home run and 28 walks. He has driven in 15 runs with eight stolen bases.

He has a .254/.342/.335 slash line on the season.

Kwan has picked up at least one hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .167 with a double, three walks and an RBI.

Kwan Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cardinals May. 27 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Cardinals May. 26 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0 vs. White Sox May. 24 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. White Sox May. 23 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. White Sox May. 22 1-for-3 0 0 0 2 0

Bet on player props for José Ramírez, Steven Kwan or other Guardians players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.