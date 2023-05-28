Steven Kwan and the Cleveland Guardians will hit the field on Sunday at Progressive Field against Jordan Montgomery, who starts for the St. Louis Cardinals. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.

The favored Cardinals have -140 moneyline odds against the underdog Guardians, who are listed at +115. St. Louis is a 1.5-run favorite (at +120 odds). The total is 8.5 runs for the game (with -110 odds to go over and -110 odds to go under).

Cardinals vs. Guardians Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, May 28, 2023

Time: 1:40 PM ET

TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Cardinals -140 +115 8.5 -110 -110 -1.5 +120 -145

Cardinals Recent Betting Performance

The Cardinals have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and have gone 3-2 in those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Cardinals and their opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

The Cardinals are winless against the spread in their last two chances. St. Louis and its opponent have finished below the over/under in three games in a row, with the average total set by bookmakers during that span being 8.3.

Cardinals Betting Records & Stats

The Cardinals have been favored on the moneyline 28 total times this season. They've gone 13-15 in those games.

St. Louis has gone 8-12 when it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -140 or shorter (40% winning percentage).

The Cardinals have an implied moneyline win probability of 58.3% in this matchup.

In the 53 games in which bookmakers have set an over/under for St. Louis, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 28 times (28-24-1).

The Cardinals have yet to cover a run line this season, going 0-3-0 against the spread.

Cardinals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 11-15 13-15 11-7 13-22 17-22 7-7

