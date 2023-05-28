Brendan Donovan -- with a slugging percentage of .467 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Hunter Gaddis on the mound, on May 28 at 1:40 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-2 in his last game against the Guardians.

Brendan Donovan Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Guardians Starter: Hunter Gaddis
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Discover More About This Game

Brendan Donovan At The Plate

  • Donovan has four doubles, five home runs and 20 walks while batting .257.
  • In 57.4% of his games this year (27 of 47), Donovan has picked up at least one hit, and in 10 of those games (21.3%) he recorded multiple hits.
  • In five games this year, he has hit a home run (10.6%, and 2.9% of his trips to the dish).
  • In 19.1% of his games this year, Donovan has driven in at least one run. In three of those games (6.4%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • In 38.3% of his games this year (18 of 47), he has scored, and in five of those games (10.6%) he has scored more than once.

Brendan Donovan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
15 GP 15
.298 AVG .229
.359 OBP .288
.509 SLG .229
6 XBH 0
3 HR 0
8 RBI 2
11/4 K/BB 9/4
2 SB 0
Home Away
23 GP 24
14 (60.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (54.2%)
5 (21.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (20.8%)
11 (47.8%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (29.2%)
3 (13.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (8.3%)
5 (21.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (16.7%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 7.6 K/9, the second-worst in the league.
  • The Guardians have a 3.79 team ERA that ranks eighth among all league pitching staffs.
  • Guardians pitchers combine to give up 51 home runs (one per game), the seventh-fewest in baseball.
  • Gaddis (1-1 with a 5.26 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Guardians, his sixth of the season.
  • His most recent appearance came on Monday against the Chicago White Sox, when the righty went six scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
  • The 25-year-old has put up a 5.26 ERA and 6 strikeouts per nine innings in six games this season, while allowing a batting average of .245 to opposing hitters.
