On Saturday, Tommy Edman (.290 batting average in his past 10 games, with four doubles, a triple, two walks and four RBI) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Tanner Bibee. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Guardians.

Tommy Edman Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field

Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee

TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Tommy Edman At The Plate

Edman has 10 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 13 walks while hitting .278.

Among qualifying batters, he ranks 47th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 92nd and he is 46th in slugging.

Edman has picked up a hit in 55.1% of his 49 games this year, with more than one hit in 24.5% of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 12.2% of his games this season, and 3.3% of his plate appearances.

In 24.5% of his games this season, Edman has tallied at least one RBI. In four of those games (8.2%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 36.7% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 14.3%.

Tommy Edman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 15 .227 AVG .255 .288 OBP .340 .364 SLG .511 4 XBH 6 2 HR 3 10 RBI 5 13/5 K/BB 6/6 1 SB 2 Home Away 26 GP 23 15 (57.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (52.2%) 7 (26.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (21.7%) 10 (38.5%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (34.8%) 3 (11.5%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (13.0%) 6 (23.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (26.1%)

