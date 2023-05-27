The St. Louis Cardinals, including Nolan Gorman (batting .308 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, three home runs, six walks and seven RBI), battle starter Tanner Bibee and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Guardians.

Nolan Gorman Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Saturday, May 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee

Tanner Bibee TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Nolan Gorman At The Plate

Gorman leads St. Louis with 46 hits, batting .289 this season with 23 extra-base hits.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 31st, his on-base percentage ranks 18th, and he is third in the league in slugging.

Gorman has picked up a hit in 34 of 47 games this season, with multiple hits nine times.

He has gone deep in 11 games this season (23.4%), homering in 7% of his trips to the plate.

Gorman has driven home a run in 20 games this year (42.6%), including more than one RBI in 21.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on six occasions..

He has scored in 38.3% of his games this season (18 of 47), with two or more runs four times (8.5%).

Nolan Gorman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 16 .321 AVG .193 .413 OBP .281 .604 SLG .439 7 XBH 6 4 HR 4 15 RBI 9 17/8 K/BB 16/7 2 SB 1 Home Away 23 GP 24 17 (73.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 17 (70.8%) 8 (34.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (4.2%) 9 (39.1%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (37.5%) 6 (26.1%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (20.8%) 10 (43.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (41.7%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings