The Cleveland Guardians (22-28) take the field against the St. Louis Cardinals (23-30) on Saturday at Progressive Field, at 7:15 PM ET.

The Guardians will call on Tanner Bibee (1-1) against the Cardinals and Jack Flaherty (3-4).

Cardinals vs. Guardians Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Saturday, May 27, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Bibee - CLE (1-1, 3.18 ERA) vs Flaherty - STL (3-4, 5.29 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jack Flaherty

Flaherty (3-4) takes the mound first for the Cardinals in his 11th start of the season. He has a 5.29 ERA in 51 2/3 innings pitched, with 54 strikeouts.

The right-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he went 4 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up four hits.

The 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.29, with 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings in 10 games this season. Opposing batters have a .264 batting average against him.

Flaherty is trying to secure his third quality start of the season in this outing.

Flaherty is looking to record his eighth start of five or more innings this season in this outing.

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tanner Bibee

The Guardians' Bibee (1-1) will make his sixth start of the season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs in six innings pitched on Sunday in his last outing, a matchup with the New York Mets.

The 24-year-old has pitched to a 3.18 ERA this season with 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.5 walks per nine across five games.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third consecutive quality start.

Bibee will look to finish five or more innings for the third start in a row.

