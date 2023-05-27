Jose Ramirez will lead the way for the Cleveland Guardians (22-28) on Saturday, May 27, when they match up with Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals (23-30) at Progressive Field at 7:15 PM ET.

The Cardinals are listed as -105 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favorite Guardians (-115). St. Louis is the favorite on the run line (-1.5 with +155 odds). The game's total has been set at 8 runs.

Cardinals vs. Guardians Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Saturday, May 27, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Probable Pitchers: Tanner Bibee - CLE (1-1, 3.18 ERA) vs Jack Flaherty - STL (3-4, 5.29 ERA)

Cardinals vs. Guardians Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Cardinals vs. Guardians Betting Trends and Insights

The Guardians have been favorites in 29 games this season and won 14 (48.3%) of those contests.

The Guardians have gone 14-15 (winning 48.3% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -115 or shorter.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for Cleveland.

The Guardians went 2-3 over the five games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Cleveland combined with its opponents to go over the run total three times.

The Cardinals have been victorious in nine, or 42.9%, of the 21 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Cardinals have a mark of 7-9 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Cardinals have played as underdogs in four of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, St. Louis and its opponents are 6-4-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Cardinals vs. Guardians Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Paul Goldschmidt 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+165) Nolan Arenado 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+150) Lars Nootbaar 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+180) Willson Contreras 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+190) Nolan Gorman 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+155)

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +3300 13th 2nd Win NL Central +185 - 2nd

